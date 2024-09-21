Time and time again, Democrats have insisted they’re fighting on behalf of the American people. They claim that radical, leftist policies are necessary for uplifting the middle class, improving social justice, and otherwise leaving a better world for our children. As par for the course with Democrats, though, their rhetoric doesn’t match their deeds.

The left consistently goes against America’s best interests. Whether it’s by raising taxes, fighting against parents who want to be involved in their kids’ education, or forcing a rushed vaccine on the public, it’s clear that Democrats aren’t to be trusted.

Everytime we the people believe that things can’t get any worse under the Biden regime, they do. One of the latest examples is so shocking that no one could have made this up.

Taliban Gets Millions of US Taxpayer Dollars

Democrats are no stranger to wasting the hard earned money of American taxpayers, but this time, they truly dropped the ball. Last month, it came to light that the US State Department sent a staggering $293 million to the Taliban. This information was revealed thanks to a US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) report.

To this day, the Biden administration has never owned up to this or even so much as issued an apology. Yet, they still want to continue forward with policies that would raise taxes on Americans and lead to more wasteful spending.

As the Taliban enjoys the $293 million payout, there’s been no word of the Biden administration making any efforts to get this money back. Instead, terrorists overseas will use the dime of American taxpayers to enrich themselves and benefit at the rest of the world’s expense.

Ideally, there should have been multiple guardrails in place to prevent this accidental transfer. Unfortunately, however, mistakes such as this are par for the course when ineffective leaders are allowed to call the shots.

If a multimillion dollar transfer to the Taliban had happened during President Trump’s time in office, the story would make national news for weeks on end. Yet, because this took place on Biden’s watch, the mainstream media barely covered it. A few news stories made the rounds on social media; though the silence from legacy media speaks volumes.

At the end of the day, they are fully committed to protecting Biden’s image, even if it happens at the expense of everyday Americans.

This is Part of a Broader Pattern

The American people are all too familiar with the failings of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Back in 2021, the government under their watch conducted a reckless troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. The way by which the White House went about this led to 13 US soldiers needlessly dying, followed by the Taliban returning to power after 20 years of being subdued.

To make matters worse, an untold number of civilians sustained injuries and ultimately perished, thanks to Biden’s reckless conduct. Adding insult to injury, the Taliban also received $85 billion worth of military equipment from the United States.

Naturally, the federal government made no real efforts to retrieve these weapons. When push came to shove, the Biden regime bowed to the Taliban, rolled over, and embarrassed the United States on the world stage.

There’s Only One Way to Put an End to the Biden Regime

Just like Biden has shown no regret or willingness to change course, the same applies to Kamala Harris as well. Amid being installed as the Democratic Party’s new nominee, Harris has made it clear that she intends to continue on with the failed policies of her boss.

If the Democrats manage to steal another election from Trump, what we’re seeing now is going to look like a walk in the park. More taxpayer money will be wasted, the government will continue to spy on its political opponents, and the United States as we know it will become utterly unrecognizable.

Harris, despite pretending otherwise in this election, is even more liberal than Biden. She will make decisions that are one hundred times worse and more dangerous. She’ll govern by executive order and weaponize the federal government against anyone who dares to challenge her.

The only way to prevent these nightmares from becoming reality is to vote accordingly. Patriots must show up in droves on Election Day to get Trump across the finish line and save America. Time and time again, it’s been proven that President Trump is the only one who will fight for our nation’s freedoms. Unlike the Democrats, he cannot be bought, intimidated, or coerced by the deep state.

This election is a make or break moment for the country. We simply cannot ensure four years with a president who’s even more reckless and out of control than Biden. To defeat the Biden regime, we the people must elect President Trump and conservative patriots nationwide.