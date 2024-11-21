The Fed’s autonomy is one of the most curious cases of our country’s economy, and many people seem unaware as to how the Federal Reserve is the root cause of inflation and other economic issues. Some politicians have blamed greedy corporations. The Occupy Movement focused on Wall Street greed. But the Federal Reserve has only received a small fraction of this hate from the American public.

The Federal Reserve has enjoyed unquestioned autonomy for over a century. Its arrogant chairman thinks he shouldn’t be held accountable by the executive branch. Upon closer examination, it is clear that the creation of the private Federal Reserve Bank in 1913 was a terrible mistake, and we need to strike fast and go after the Federal Reserve if we are ever going to have any hope of fixing our country’s debt and inflation.

Mike Lee Says the Fed is Unconstitutional

The Federal Reserve is one of the most peculiar and nefarious entities in the United States, as it is a private entity that can function with full autonomy from the government. Its actions have slowly destroyed the lives of millions of Americans, yet most people in the government are not interested in lifting a finger to regulate it.

Mike Lee recently noted how we have drifted away from the Constitution and given the Federal Reserve too much power.





Although tradition has stated that the Federal Reserve should be independent, this conclusion does not gel with the Constitution. The executive branch should be able to exert control over the Federal Reserve to ensure that it does not risk the country’s financial and economic stability. Jerome Powell has clearly overstepped his authority and needs to be put in his place. If the Federal Reserve is not regulated, then the US economy could head down an even darker path.

Federal Reserve Issues Have Peaked in Recent Decades

In 1913, Congress delegated authority to the Federal Reserve through the Federal Reserve Act. In the decades that followed, the Federal Reserve gained complete control over our monetary policy and was largely left unchallenged.

Following the 2008 financial crisis, the Federal Reserve began to take its autonomy too far in attempts to cover up symptoms of economic weakness. These actions have put the federal government in a miserable place in terms of its national debt, and have also crippled the middle-class population due to inflation.



These unelected, unaccountable people increased the monetary base by more than 6x since 2008, and we still can’t even audit them. DNC-woke politicians have been too busy blaming “greedy corporations”, while many other Republicans have not pushed to audit the Federal Reserve and hold it accountable. This chart is the obvious answer to the “inflation mystery” that baffles many people.





After decades of decades of no regulation or accountability, these elitist, out-of-touch “economists” have made some of the worst economic predictions ever. Janet Yellen noted that she regretted predicting that inflation would be transitory and tried to hedge her words by saying some people may have had a different interpretation of the term transitory.





We are approaching a massive breaking point. Trump is positioned to overhaul many parts of the government and appoint competent cabinet members. We need to do the same thing to the Federal Reserve, as they have more power and have been behaving recklessly. A combination of regulating the Federal Reserve and cutting government spending is the only way the United States can get its debt and inflation under control.

The Federal Reserve is Unconstitutional

Some politicians do not even believe in the First Amendment, so the concept of the Federal Reserve being unconstitutional shouldn’t come as a surprise. There are many logical explanations as to why the Federal Reserve is unconstitutional and why it should have never been created.





The Constitution makes no reference to us needing to elect a centralized bank to carry out the actions that should be performed by the government. Congress should have never handed this power over to a private group of elites who have no vested interest in the well-being of the American people. In fact, the Federal Reserve’s model is very unique on a global scale, as most Central Banks were nationalized in the past few decades. Only the United States, Japan, and Switzerland use this private model.





Since the Constitution did not mention a private Central Bank, it can easily be argued that the creation of the Federal Reserve was unconstitutional and a grave mistake.

Who Does Jerome Powell Think He Is?

Jerome Powell was at the helm of one of the most mismanaged monetary policies this country has ever seen. As usual, he pushed the Federal Reserve to continue with quantitative easing, which resulted in record inflation and interest rate hikes beginning in 2022.



However, Powell is dead set on clinging onto his power at whatever cost, even after his miserable performance. When Jerome Powell was questioned about his role during Trump’s presidency, he arrogantly noted that he would not resign if the president fired him.





The Fed likes to try to take the high ground and assert that they are a private and independent organization. However, any individual who acted as incompetent as Jerome Powell in the private sector would have been fired years ago. They are shielded from the real consequences of operating in the private sector and enjoy unlimited power due to the power that Congress erroneously handed to them in 1913. The severe mismanagement of the economy in the 2020s should hopefully be a wake-up call that the Fed needs to be audited and monitored to ensure that it acts in the interests of the American population.



The federal government does have the power to regulate corrupt companies that harm the public. The Federal Reserve should be no exception.

Urgent Actions can Restore our Economy

The United States economy is at a critical inflection point, and we still have time to restore our economy if we regulate some of the mismanaged entities like the Federal Reserve. Reserve currencies do not typically last forever, and declines like these are common, but there is a unique hope that the United States may be able to preserve the dignity of the US dollar.



Cullen Murphy made this quote about how Americans grew up learning about the Fall of Rome.

“The genius of America may be that it has built "the fall of Rome" into its very makeup: it is very consciously a constant work in progress, designed to accommodate and build on revolutionary change.”

In the absence of radical actions, there is only one outcome for the United States. When the government ended the gold standard and began this mad quantitative easing program, it slowly began to destroy the integrity of the US dollar. This trend will continue, and become worse if we lose our reserve status.

The US dollar will lose its reserve currency status if the Federal Reserve continues to behave mindlessly. This would have very dire consequences for the US economy and would lead to economic chaos. However, this is not the end and there is still time for the government to step in, regulate the Fed, and save the US dollar from its decline.