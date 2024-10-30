If you want to know the lurid details of the Venezuelan infiltration of America, you have to turn away from legacy media. Utah Senator Mike Lee recently took to X to spread the word about how Venezuelan gangs are taking over Colorado apartment complexes.

According to mainstream media, the Venezuelan apartment complex stories are fake news. Those willing to admit such invasions occurred insist only a couple apartment complexes were overtaken.

The lamestream media’s message to hardworking America is “Quit your whining!” despite the fact that our complaints are justified.

Lee Takes on Martha Raddatz

Turn on the nightly national news and you’ll inevitably see Martha Raddatz reporting on ABC. Raddatz is coming under fire for good reason following her reporting of the Venezuelan gang story. According to Raddatz, the gangs invaded only a couple apartment complexes.

In response to Raddatz’s mischaracterization of the invasion, Lee and Republican VP candidate JD Vance responded with the truth. Lee and Vance correctly point out that Raddatz is downplaying the gang takeover of Colorado apartments to win favor for Kamala Harris.

Raddatz and other lefties refuse to admit Harris is directly responsible for the Venezuelan gang invasion. Harris had one task as Joe Biden’s vice president: secure the southern border. Harris did the exact opposite, allowing millions of undocumented immigrants to pour through.

Thanks to Harris, patriots like Lee and Vance now have to work on cleaning up the illegal immigration mess instead of focusing on stimulating the economy. The harsh truth that the mainstream media does not want to admit is that illegal immigrants have taken over several apartment complexes.

If the Venezuelan gangs are not stopped, they’ll eventually spread beyond Colorado. The election of Kamala Harris will embolden those gang members to continue to wreak havoc across the entirety of the United States.

Lee Wants to Protect American Renters and Homeowners

Foreign gang members are taking advantage of our country’s squatting laws. In addition to using force, some gang members are entering temporarily unoccupied homes and squatting to establish residency. The failure to evict someone in a domicile by each state’s unique deadline gives those squatters the right to remain on the property.

Members of Tren de Argua, a prison gang with roots in Venezuela, are violently invading and squatting in homes throughout Colorado. The majority of the invasions are occurring in Aurora, Colorado.

As detailed in this New York Post article, masked Tren de Argua gang members are patrolling apartment complexes, demanding door keys and even breaking into homes. The gang members are intimidating renters through violence, changing door locks and even yanking people out of their homes at gunpoint.

The Mad Max-like scenario detailed above is exactly the future Mike Lee and JD Vance want the rest of America to avoid. The unfortunate truth is those same gang members will continue to break into homes throughout Colorado and beyond until a deportation unit takes action.

The reelection of Donald Trump to the White House would pave a path for mass deportations along with a return to law and order.

Sanctuary Cities or Bastions of Anarchy?

Illegal immigrants have been bussed from Texas to New York City and other so-called sanctuaries. Some illegal aliens found their way to Colorado and other blue/purple states where they’ve forced their way into homes.

Though some such cities proudly identify as sanctuaries for immigrants, they have become poverty-stricken violent spaces where you hear just as much Spanish as English.

The time has come to admit it is more than a couple apartments that have been commandeered by Latino gangs. If the invasion is allowed to continue, it is only a matter of time until illegals invade and squat in apartments, condos, townhouses and homes throughout Colorado and beyond.

Law and Order are Necessary for Peaceful and Enjoyable Living

The harsh truth that Martha Raddatz and the mainstream media refuse to admit is that we are in the midst of a public safety crisis. However, few are willing to think of the illegal immigrant invasion as such simply because the talking heads on legacy media TV stations refuse to characterize it that way.

Those who live in sanctuary cities are encouraged to write to government officials requesting that the locality officially change its status to non-sanctuary. If you see illegal immigrants in your area, attend city council meetings and request that those individuals be deported.