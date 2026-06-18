Critics argue that supporters of the SAVE Act should reduce their request to a minimum to speed up its passage and blame Mike Lee for using this election protection opportunity solely to raise money.

When there is opposition to a relatively simple voter identification initiative from some unexpected areas, what will happen? Opponents suggest reducing the SAVE Act to a “clean” voter id bill so that it can be passed more quickly.

The opponents’ claim is directed at Mike Lee; he is being accused of using this election protection opportunity primarily as a way to raise money instead of seeking to pass legislation.

These claims ignore the greater importance of preserving the ability to vote nationwide. Mike Lee has long advocated for voter identification requirements tied to verifying citizenship in federal elections.

In addition, Mike Lee’s voting history has consistently shown an emphasis on constitutional principles which limit federal mandates and protect state power.

Why is there such a strong push to hinder the SAVE Act? We reveal the truth below to subscribers.