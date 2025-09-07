The West is Facing a MAJOR Birth Rate Crisis
The hemisphere is quickly losing its collective identity, values, and social norms
We are looking at a future where only two people remain. Both are in their 70s and surrounded by robots. They are the last two human beings alive.
Eventually, there is only one.
Imagine being the last human being on the planet. The hypothetical seemed like an impossibility in the early aughts.
Today, the scenario seems much more realistic.
The Battle of the Hemispheres
The West is characterized by conservatism, Christianity, capitalism, liberalism, and democracy.
In contrast, the East is characterized by Confucianism, socialism, totalitarianism, and largely shame-based cultural values.
Which side wins in the end?
“Declining birth rates kill more than prosperity They threaten human civilization itself.” – Mike Lee
