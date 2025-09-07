We are looking at a future where only two people remain. Both are in their 70s and surrounded by robots. They are the last two human beings alive.

Eventually, there is only one.

Imagine being the last human being on the planet. The hypothetical seemed like an impossibility in the early aughts.

Today, the scenario seems much more realistic.

The Battle of the Hemispheres

The West is characterized by conservatism, Christianity, capitalism, liberalism, and democracy.

In contrast, the East is characterized by Confucianism, socialism, totalitarianism, and largely shame-based cultural values.

Which side wins in the end?