Based Mike Lee Fan

Based Mike Lee Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Kaplan's avatar
Joseph Kaplan
8h

The Pres needs to step in and start denying money to states that allow this to go on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Right Flank · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture