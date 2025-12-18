Homeschooling was once portrayed as an avenue for educating those who lacked social graces.

Time has told a different story.

Those treated to the homeschooling experience agree they are in an advantageous position. Mike Lee echoed the sentiment this past week, highlighting how homeschooling has become even more tempting.

Why?

A group of Arizona public high school teachers dressed up in shirts fake blood on Halloween to slight the late Charlie Kirk.

That alone should be enough to make parents think twice about sending their kids to public schools.

The Viral Photo That is Steering Parents Toward Homeschooling

Lee is touting the teachers’ viral social media picture as an effective no-cost ad for both homeschooling and school choice.

If parents don’t want to teach their kids at home or simply cannot afford to do so, they should be empowered to use their tax dollars to choose a non-public school.

“Anyone else think this might be the best advertisement ever for school choice and homeschooling?” – Mike Lee

Why, in the world, would those teachers dress up in fake blood with “Problem Solved” shirts?

It appears they might have been making a reference to the late Charlie Kirk. The Cienega High School teachers made it clear that educators can’t resist partisanship in the workplace.

How will parents respond?

If Lee’s prediction is true, more parents will pull their kids out of public schools. Some will be homeschooled by their parents. Others will transfer to religious schools or private schools.

If enough parents yanked their kids from public schools, there wouldn’t be a need for such exorbitant property taxes. It is those property taxes that fund public schools.

Instead of taxing mom and dad, those would-be tax dollars could be spent on a school of their choice. That school of choice could be a religious educational institution, a private educational institution, or the home.

Plenty of parents would gladly choose to use their property taxes for at-home schooling provided by one parent while the other works.

There is also a strong argument to be made that kids prefer to learn from safe home environments rather than increasingly dangerous public schools.

The Left’s Spin on the Incident

As is often said, there are at least two sides to every story.

According to the Vail School District’s administrators and the political left, the blood-stained shirts were misunderstood.

The spin?

That the shirts with political messaging were symbolic of solving difficult math problems.

The school district’s argument is that it was primarily math teachers who wore the shirts. Therefore, the “problem solved” messaging is appropriate.

“It’s been really disturbing to see teachers across the country glorifying a murder just because they disagreed with the victim.” – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Lee and others retort with a logical question: why the blood?

To that question, the political left has no answers. They might try to dismiss the blood-stained shirts as fitting the Halloween theme.

“I don’t care how many times they claim to have worn those shirts in the past, this is still a great advertisement for school choice and homeschooling.” - Lee

In reality, it’s more than likely that the shirts and fake blood were a slight at the late Charlie Kirk.

Protecting Kids at Home Until College

As time progresses, parents are becoming increasingly aware of the radicalization occurring at American schools. In particular, public schools are especially woke and dangerous.

Might it be wise to homeschool kids all the way until college?

That’s the argument Lee has become sympathetic to. There’s also a strong argument to send teenagers to faith-based private post-secondary institutions.

“Never forget they killed Charlie Kirk in cold blood because he told the truth. I hope they seek the death penalty [for his killer].” - Lee

The moral of this twisted story?

To sidestep publicly funded educational institutions no matter what. There’s no better teacher than the one in the home.

The Charlie Kirk Legacy

Some have suggested that we honor the legacy of Charlie Kirk by embracing discourse and free speech.

Wouldn’t it be nice if those with the financial means opened Charlie Kirk schools?

Similar to conservative colleges, Kirk Schools would be bastions of freedom of speech and constructive discourse. Leftist censorship and speech policing wouldn’t be allowed.

It’s a goal to strive for. At a bare minimum, all parents should consider a transition to homeschooling.

For that, Charlie Kirk would be proud.