Whenever a mass shooting happens in the United States, Democrats start foaming at the mouth. Rather than addressing the root cause of these crimes, the left sees them as opportunities to further infringe on the Second Amendment.

Unfortunately, we’re seeing yet another example of this in real time. Towards the end of August, a mentally unstable transgender person entered Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota and opened fire.

While the shooter was eventually neutralized, multiple children and others in the vicinity lost their lives. Then, within minutes of the news breaking, Democrats renewed their calls for more gun control.

Without fail, this happens every single time. Since the attack at Annunciation Catholic Church, the radical left has been milking it for all its worth.

In the days after the tragic shootings, Gov. Tim Walz got to work. Rather than pursuing pathways to prevent future mass shootings, the left wing governor began scheming to host a “special session” focused on firearms.

Already, Democrats are singing Walz’s praises. Without fail, they’re applauding his efforts to punish law abiding gun owners for the crimes of a psychopath.

They’re Coming For Your Second Amendment Rights

It’s no secret why the Minnesota governor wants this special session. Based on available reports, it’s come to light that so called “assault weapons” (standard firearms) and “high capacity magazines” are on the chopping block.

Walz and other Minnesota Democrats will work mightily to make self defense harder in their state. Make no mistake about it: these people don’t care about what happened at Annunciation Catholic Church.

This mass shooting is the latest gateway for the radical left to keep chipping away at Second Amendment rights.

Don’t forget one important thing, though: disarming lawful Americans won’t stop the next mass shooter. Making “high capacity magazines” more inaccessible isn’t going to deter violent criminals, either.

If anything, these policies further embolden bad actors.

If Tim Walz and Minnesota Democrats really cared about saving lives, they wouldn’t be planning special sessions to crack down on lawful gun ownership. Then again, this is what the radical left does.

It was never about the children.

The Real World Doesn’t Back Leftist Talking Points

Democrats want Americans to believe that banning so called assault weapons will lower mass shootings. Yet, there’s just one fatal flaw in this train of thought: criminals aren’t above seeking firearms via illegal avenues.

Many steal guns, purchase them on the black market, or otherwise break the law to acquire them. This has been proven amid countless investigations into mass shooters and the means by which they came across firearms.

Despite these findings, the left is committed to framing law abiding gun owners as the problem. As long as this keeps up, blue states are going to become increasingly more dangerous. More preventable deaths (like the ones at Annunciation Catholic Church) will continue as long as Democrats like Walz are calling the shots.

Remember, Minnesota already has gun control laws on the books. Yet none of them stopped August’s mass shooting. This, along with countless other mass shootings in mostly Democrat controlled areas, shows the guns aren’t the problem.

The Gaslighting of Gun Owners is Back in Full Swing

Whenever Americans stand up for our Second Amendment rights, we’re immediately attacked for it. If you let Democrats tell it, anyone who values the right to self protection doesn’t care about children’s lives.

This is a lie. Though it’s also the same logic weaponized against us during the COVID scamdemic when leftists pushed experimental vaccines.

During Walz’s special session, Republican lawmakers will undoubtedly be under attack. Anyone who dares to oppose an “assault weapons” ban is going to be painted as soulless and bloodthirsty.

Sadly, this is exactly what the Minnesota governor wants to happen. In the weeks and months ahead, don’t be shocked if leftist leaders in other states also push for anti Second Amendment special sessions.

Law Abiding Americans Must Hold the Line

Tim Walz isn’t the first Democrat to attack gun rights and he unfortunately won’t be the last.

Instead of wasting time with a special session to crack down on lawful gun owners, Democrats should focus on the real issue: what’s driving all these mass shootings?

Decades ago, this wasn’t happening. Americans still had firearms and used them for legal purposes. Somewhere along the way, this country became infected with mental health challenges, along with other issues, driving unwell individuals to commit atrocities.

We have to face this as a nation. We can’t keep lying to ourselves, deflecting from the issue, and blaming law abiding gun owners.

Our Founding Fathers established the Second Amendment for a reason. They knew just how important it would be to defend ourselves against tyranny and threats…even when they come from the government.

They knew Americans’ rights mattered and that one day, enemies of the people could weaponize tragedies (like mass shootings) to infringe on our freedoms.

We can never forfeit the right to bear arms. Not now. Not ever.