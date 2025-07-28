In 2001, the federal government sold us on the idea that we needed increased surveillance to protect our country from terrorists.



In reality, agencies like the TSA have done nothing to stop terrorists. Instead, they have erroneously targeted US citizens whom they have called domestic terrorists. Other federal agencies have left our southern border wide open, allowing groups with links to terrorist organizations like ISIS to freely roam the country.



As always, these actions are only about control and exploitation under the pretext of protection and national security.



2001 was one of the world’s largest liberty grabs, and it is imperative for us to fight back to reclaim our liberties. Politicians like Mike Lee have been leading the charge recently, fighting to eliminate the TSA. This agency never should have been created in the first place.

Mike Lee Says Down with the TSA

The TSA is arguably one of the most useless federal agencies in our country. Every year, we spend billions of dollars to fund an agency that performs unnecessary and invasive searches at our airports.

Mike Lee recently called for an end to the TSA and said that the government should give the power back to the airlines.

Mike Lee has introduced a brilliant concept by suggesting that we return power to private corporations instead of funding useless government agencies. Companies will naturally prioritize customer security and, most importantly, ensure that their customers are treated in a dignified manner.

Americans have had enough of the TSA, which has done nothing to stop terrorists and has only needlessly harassed American citizens.

After 20 years, they have nothing to show for it. They have never even caught a terrorist.

Even worse, they have begun abusing their power in recent years by creating immoral and illegal surveillance programs. Our best move as a country is to slash the TSA and let the private sector handle security, lest we lose even more of our liberties this decade.

The TSA is Not Necessary

The American government used 911 as a pretext to implement many forms of draconian laws, including the Patriot Act. Over time, the government has done nothing to stop terrorism and has actually implemented spying programs on its population.

Rand Paul has also been championing efforts against the TSA for many years, after experiencing a personal clash with the TSA before 2012.

Aviation security is important, but many of the measures the TSA introduced are invasive and not very effective. The only thing the TSA has been successful in is harassing Americans at the airport.



Rand Paul has made the point that the TSA defies the dignity of Americans and does nothing to help make them feel safe.

“One of the ultimate embodiments of this (police state) is the TSA that gropes and grabs our children, our seniors, and our loved ones and neighbors with disabilities.”



Thankfully, politicians like Mike Lee have continued this multi-decade battle against the TSA and are introducing legislation to end the TSA.

This move could help cut wasteful spending and ensure that any federal agency operating in this space does not encroach on the rights of its citizens. As Mike Lee has stated, airlines would be free to implement their reasonable security measures, ones which would be more effective in achieving a favorable balancing act of security and liberty. Another benefit of this plan is that the privatization model would be much more cost-effective.

Deeper Evils



The TSA has gotten away with atrocious measures, simply because people think it is an innocent, puff organization that pays people to make them take off their shoes or answer questions about their baggage.



The reality has become much darker in recent decades. The TSA, in collusion with other federal minions, has become part of the deep state’s surveillance machine. Citizens with a conservative leaning have much more to fear.



The TSA has a strong bias in its screening process through the Quiet Skies Program.

Chairman Green has demanded that the TSA answer for its unnecessary screening processes, which discriminate against people based on religious beliefs and travel habits. The Patriot Act has made it easy for the government to spy on its citizens and then claim it is just doing this in the pursuit of national security. Americans should not have their freedom or privacy invaded simply because of an unnecessary screening process from the TSA or other federal agencies.





The TSA’s strong political bias can also be seen in the manner in which it treats politicians. It has targeted conservative politicians in its screening processes, and even put Tulsi Gabbard on a no-fly list before she was appointed by Trump this year.



If Tulsi, the current head of our nation’s intelligence, isn’t safe from these screenings, then who is?

The DHS has slammed this Quiet Skies program for its politically biased nature and its failure to prevent any form of terrorism.

This biased program has targeted politicians deemed controversial by the Biden administration, while providing DNC clowns a free pass for similar offenses.

Our country has a dark history of politicizing agencies and events, such as Covid, and the new administration needs to slash any program that continues with this aggressive behavior. US taxpayers should not have to fund entities that hate them and invade their liberties.



The battle for our liberties has intensified since the early 2020s. Tech companies have invaded our privacy and censored our voices. The Biden administration tried to force the entire population to take an experimental vaccination after the world endured years of draconian economic lockdowns. The sins of the deep state have compounded in recent years.



The TSA is no exception to these atrocious actions. In particular, its Quiet Skies program has revealed its true nefarious capabilities, which were powerful enough to target a former presidential candidate.



The American population should not rest until the TSA is dismantled. We don’t need an inefficient federal agency to police us as we go through the airport, and we certainly have had enough federal agencies invade our freedom and spy on us.