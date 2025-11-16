The FBI has been one of the most conniving federal agencies in the past decade.

Their witch hunt Russia attacks on Trump gained so much traction that they were able to badger him during his first presidency, and even interfered with his election prospects in 2020 and 2024.

Even more news has been released now, which shows how the FBI has deceived the American public and launched unfair attacks on conservatives.



Wray should be held accountable for all of the conniving actions during his leadership at the FBI. Americans should not be subject to such high levels of dishonesty and surveillance from agencies that their taxes fund.



It’s time for Trump to take out the FB-lie and clean up shop.





Mike Lee’s Stand Against the FBI

The American public has been deceived by federal agencies for decades, and Trump has had to go through hell to battle these thugs and regain the presidency in 2024. As new evidence emerges, dominant politicians like Mike Lee have stepped in to scrutinize the FBI for its numerous lies.



Lee has once again called out Wray for his illegal actions, resharing a post from Trump about Wray.

Trump was persecuted for years on faux charges related to J6, and finally has a competent cabinet in place to take out these former Biden-era thugs. Trump’s actions will ensure that no politician, regardless of their party, ever has to experience this extreme level of injustice.



Mike Lee has also been going after Wray for years, regarding J6 and other crucial moments of dishonesty.



Lee has grilled Wray for some of the immoral actions of the FBI, including members who ran searches based on interactions with family members and romantic partners. In these inquiries, Wray dodged the questions and failed to ensure the FBI fired these employees and/or removed their security clearances.



As always, these agencies’ heads fail to answer basic yes or no questions and simply hedge their words and lie through their teeth. If a Biden-era agency head is talking, you can be certain there is a lie present in their speech.



As it turns out, the Biden-era FBI was too obsessed with going after Trump to even enforce standards on itself.



PAYBACK IS COMING. TICK TOCK.





Lee also exposed how the FBI was involved in illegal surveillance of citizens and that they were doing nothing about it.

“You keep referring to these policies, these new procedures. We haven’t seen that. We’re not even allowed to have access to it. You can’t even tell me that people who intentionally, knowingly, and deliberately violated the civil rights of American citizens, that they were fired, or that they had their security clearance stripped.”

NO CONSEQUENCES FOR ILLEGALLY SPYING ON THE AMERICAN PUBLIC!

This move violates the principles of freedom in our country and has also introduced a nasty normalization of politicized attacks.





Trump Accurately Calls Out Wray’s Immoral Actions

Trump may finally be in a position to bring Wray to justice, as Wray’s immoral actions have been brought to the public.

Just last month, Trump went after Wray for the FBI’s dishonesty on J6, a claim that the fake news losers at CNN said was not backed by evidence. It’s hard to find “evidence” when the federal agencies hide information or lie like crazy.

We all know J6 was a massive hoax, based on FBI activity during the protests, as well as the massive J6 propaganda that followed in subsequent years. The media puffed the fake stories from the FBI and CIA, and much of the public ate it up and turned on Trump.





Trump commented on this massive hoax and alluded to how we would likely uncover more information about J6.

“I think it’s very inappropriate what he did. And I think a lot of his service was very inappropriate. But we haven’t gone beyond that. Don’t forget, we just found out about all of these FBI agents being there.”

As it turns out, there is even more deep-seated corruption at the FBI. When does it end?



New Arctic Probe data shows that crooks like Wray were spying on hundreds of Republicans during the Biden era.

The list of groups being investigated includes the group Turning Point USA, a group that was demonized to such a high level that the radical left chose to assassinate its leader. The FBI and CIA are therefore responsible for stirring up violence and political extremism, as they have pushed many false narratives about Trump and other conservatives for nearly a decade.

Government crooks like Garland and Wray allowed these immoral attacks on conservatives to take place, and they deserve to face justice for their wrongdoing.

Mike Lee has joined forces with other Republicans to fight against this politically motivated attack against GOP members. It is high time these political minions be brought to justice for their immoral behavior.

These methods included very invasive techniques, such as monitoring personal phone calls. The FBI has already done this in other cases related to J6, so this update is that much more disturbing.



When Lee questioned Wray about some of these topics, Wray said he couldn’t confirm anything because the NSA was involved. The multi-level collusion among federal agencies has allowed all of these agencies to evade the law, attack political candidates, and protect their precious agency heads.





Cleaning up the FBI and Other Federal Agencies

Thankfully, we are entering a new era where federal agency heads can be brought to justice. It’s going to be a long battle, and some of the biggest deep state monsters like Fauci may slip through the cracks.



However, the right has a solid chance at taking down some of the previous FBI and CIA leaders, if they are willing to unite and cooperate with the DOJ to formally convict these criminals.



Until these actions take place, Americans won’t be able to trust the agencies they fund. They won’t be able to trust the integrity of elections, and they won’t be able to rest knowing that their own government isn’t spying on them or working against them.



Thugs like Wray and Brennan need to be brought down as a symbol of justice, accountability, and integrity. If you serve as the head of a federal agency in the United States, you sure as hell better have character and honor the people you serve. This state should never have been in question.



Lee’s efforts to expose Wray’s corruption are commendable, and Lee is a fine example of a true America First candidate.