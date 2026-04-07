Trump Praises Mike Lee’s New SAVE America Act

The security of our future elections is likely one of the most pressing issues that the United States of America faces.



The Biden crime administration allowed over 10 million illegal immigrants to enter the country, many of whom can obtain an ID and vote in our elections. The FBI has also been investigating China’s role in shipping fake IDs to the United States before the 2020 elections.

Even after all of this evidence, the left is still standing against Lee’s new SAVE America Act, which would make showing an ID mandatory for voters in all states.



The motivation from the left is very clear! They know that voter fraud has been a tool that has allowed them to succeed in multiple blue states, where voter ID is not mandatory. Without secure elections, the United States has no political future and is vulnerable to a hostile takeover from the left.



Mike Lee has been slamming the left, who have stood against his bipartisan voting laws and think they can just passively vote against legislation that is in popular demand in the United States.



If we want to save America, we have to remove all irregularities from our voting system and make it impossible for anyone to cheat. The left’s stance against this should be disqualifying and is a slap in the face to American voters.





Mike Lee’s SAVE America Act to Restore Election Security

The left has done everything it can to stand in the way of Trump’s efforts to restore the election process. At the moment, they are defying common-sense measures that Americans voted for, and the majority of the population supports.

Within this noise and madness, Mike Lee has been one of the most vocal voices fighting for Americans’ voting rights.

Trump recently praised Mike Lee’s SAVE America Act, calling it his all-time favorite act.

Democrats who stand against the SAVE America Act stand against the majority of the American population. They scream “misogynist and racist”, yet fail to acknowledge how disconnected their views are from those of the public.

Most importantly, any politician who defies legislation like this should have to loudly voice their opinion about it. Mike Lee recently called for requiring a talking filibuster for Senators if they are actually against this act.

Politicians shouldn’t be able to cower while they pass legislation that harms the country and defies the majority of our wishes.

The left has tried to deflect, saying that the GOP is being racist and misogynistic. Mike Lee has slammed this silly rhetoric, calling it a “paranoid fantasy” of the left.

As Mike Lee noted, the goal of the Save Act is to make sure everyone can vote and that there is no fraud.

“ We want to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. The democrats liked and were willing to accept only the first half of that equation.”

In reality, the left seems intent on making sure there are voting loopholes in place so that they can gather illegal votes for their cause. After all, most of the majority blue states in the 2024 election did not require voters to present an ID.

Mike Lee Has Consistently Pushed for Voting Integrity

If the entire GOP had half the integrity of Mike Lee, the voting crisis would have been solved years ago.

Mike Lee has tenaciously pushed for integrity in our elections and has most recently followed through with the SAVE America Act, which will require states to require proof of U.S. citizenship before they vote.

One could easily make a massive laundry list of other situations that require one to present an ID: buying cigarettes, buying beer, boarding a flight, etc.

Virtually all countries require an ID to vote. What makes the left so arrogant as to think they have the right to defy this legislation?

Mike Lee and Chip Roy both commented on how the SAVE America Act will make massive improvements to our voting system to address some of the new risks that have arisen.

“The SAVE America Act makes our original SAVE Act better. President Trump rightly believes we should include Voter ID in this bill as we make a renewed push to secure our elections and protect the rights of American voters. By requiring Voter ID and proof-of-citizenship, the SAVE America Act will ensure that our federal elections are decided by U.S. citizens—and U.S. citizens alone.”

In the current state, it is far too easy for a non-citizen to obtain a driver’s license, self-declare as a US citizen, and vote in our federal elections.



ONLY THE AMERICAN POPULATION DETERMINES THE FATE OF OUR ELECTIONS!

The left has tried to either claim that Mike Lee is exaggerating about voter fraud or to label him racist or sexist for proposing these changes. The amount of systemic voter fraud and loopholes can’t be ignored any longer.



We also have to consider the roles of foreign countries that can use our existing structure to exploit elections. The FBI has had to investigate the Chinese influence on our election via a massive dump of fake IDs in the country.

Enough is enough! It’s time to remove all vulnerabilities in our current election system and eliminate any potential chance of fraud in future elections.



Sanity Push: Exposing the Left



This push from Mike Lee will help expose the insanity of the left and also improve the security of upcoming elections.

Mike Lee’s legislation received a standing ovation at the State of the Union, while the left refused to take a stand for Americans.

The Biden-Harris administration allowed over 10 million illegal aliens to enter our country, and many of them can bypass our current system and vote. If even a small fraction of these people vote illegally, it could have a massive impact on key swing states.



The evidence couldn’t be clearer. Voter ID mandates are present in virtually every country, and the current US election process has too many vulnerabilities.



The radical DNC shouldn’t be able to hide behind cheap insults and act against the will of the American people. If they want to oppose the SAVE Act, they need to be active about it by presenting their case.



The SAVE America Act is an extremely bipartisan piece of legislation that simply removes the risk of voter fraud and helps instill confidence in the American election process.



If we lose the integrity of our elections, we will lose the country. 2026 is the time to act, and Lee has been spearheading one of the most important pieces of legislation of Trump’s presidential term.