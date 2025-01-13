President-elect Donald Trump’s second term has not even started and he’s already begun firing underperformers. In an echo of Trump’s famous “You’re fired!” catchphrase on The Apprentice,

As Mike Lee recently highlighted on X, The Don is now in terminator mode.

Trump’s Power Trip is Necessary

Constitutionalists are fond of arguing the president is empowered to fire all individuals employed within the executive branch. Though there is one lone exception in the vice president, everyone else is at the mercy of the Commander in Chief.

Mike Lee is adamant that presidents can terminate the employment of all executive branch employees at any time.

Those employees can be terminated for any reason.

The twist to the Trump saga is that he is terminating employment prior to the start of his second term in office. Trump’s D.C. makeover includes the elimination of people and positions that are not considered to be a component of the traditional political realm.

As an example, Trump is effectively firing IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel whose term still has three years to go. Trump has handpicked former congressman Billy Long to install in place of Werfel.

Trump is also effectively terminating FBI Director Christopher Wray, a man he appointed in 2017. Wray was selected after Trump canned Comey. The hope was that Wray would help restore the FBI’s integrity to boost its tarnished public reputation. That didn’t happen.

Though Wray has nearly three years remaining on his decade-long term, he is at odds with Trump. Trump would likely fire Wray if he didn’t offer to resign.

At this point, readers are undoubtedly questioning why such positions have lengthy fixed terms. The logic in setting those terms is to prevent those officeholders from being swayed by the political zeitgeist of the moment. A lengthy term is supposedly conducive to objectivity.

Trump’s Unitary Executive Government Theory

Trump’s theory of governance is described as unitary executive. This unique theory of government is a hit among political conservatives as it empowers their leader to manage executive functions.

The Don is proactively positioning loyalists to ensure accountability. The accountability extends to both voters and Trump himself.

Trump has no fear of ousting officeholders with fixed terms. In the land of Trump, loyalty is everything. Loyalty not only to Trump himself but also the MAGA movement and the Republican party.

The President-elect is Defying Convention

The mainstream media is raising eyebrows in response to the Trump firings as those early terminations are uncommon. Trump is demonstrating divisive irreverence for convention when preemptively terminating swamp creatures.

Throughout history, there has been significant political constraint on eliminating individuals from employment prior to their term ending. Though some such officeholders were terminated at an early date for misbehavior, they can be eliminated without evidence of wrongdoing.

It is worth noting that Charles Schumer, the Majority Leader of the Senate, failed to renew a chair’s term. The once-Democrat appointed chair will now be filled by Trump. As a result, Republicans will have a 3-2 edge on appointees.

Mike Lee Insists Trump’s Actions are Justified

Here’s what Trump’s preemptive terminations boil down to: government agencies are going rogue. Rogue actions in defiance of the executive branch jeopardize the nation as a collective.

Trump’s firings bring the FBI, Federal Reserve, IRS, and other federal agencies to heel. Above all, Trump’s strongman tactics send a message that there’s a new sheriff in town.

With God’s grace, Donald Trump will restore honor and dignity to American government by the end of his second term.