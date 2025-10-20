“Peace in the Middle East” is the mantra we heard throughout the 80s and 90s. Though peace never lasted in the region, we now have a plan.

The twist is that it isn’t Elizabeth “Pocohontas” Warren with the plan. This time, it’s Donald Trump.

While other politicians dare not touch the topic of Gaza, Trump is embracing it. President Trump has brainstormed a genius idea for the beleaguered strip of land referred to as Gaza.

Mike Lee Endorses Trump’s Idea of Redeveloping Gaza

If Trump’s plan comes to fruition, Gaza will emerge from its current war-torn status into an economic hotbed.

“Could this plan secure peace in Gaza?” – Mike Lee

The two Republicans agree that ending the conflict in Gaza sets the stage for a new era of highly productive peace. The aim is to deradicalize the strip, eliminating terror altogether.

Ideally, Gaza will pose absolutely no threat to residents in adjacent lands and tourists. Trump, famous for his development projects, wants to rebuild the strip for economic benefit.

So what if the West gets a piece of the pie?

There’s an argument that America deserves that economic stimulus. At this point much of the Middle East feels like the 51st state simply because we’ve moved so much money into it.

It might even be possible to turn Gaza into a tourist attraction.

Is anyone else on board?

Aside from Mike Lee, few politicians or power brokers have come out in support of the proposal. In an optimal world, both sides would give the Trump proposal the green light.

The outcome?

An end to the war. In such an instance, Israeli forces would completely withdraw at the designated geographic boundary.

Military operations would cease.

If successful, Trump might even win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Hamas has to Go

Trump is adamant that Hamas members in and near Gaza are to leave. The catch is that Trump’s proposal includes the safe deportation of those militants to any nation that will take them.

Instead of killing or imprisoning those terrorists, Trump would send them on their way to prevent potential revenge. It’s a civilized and tactful approach to transforming Gaza into a safe haven.

If Hamas is eradicated from Gaza, the stage will be set for aid to be transferred to the Strip. The United States of America and other nations in the western hemisphere would likely contribute to that aid package.

Examples of such aid include:

· Humanitarian food/supplies

· Hospital rehabilitation

· Infrastructure

Gaza is in desperate need of the basics of life including reliable electricity, water, and sewage.

At the moment, Gaza is struggling to keep bakeries and other food-producing factories open and functional. Feeding hungry people becomes exponentially more difficult when roads partially consist of rubble.

The Don is here to pave those streets, potentially creating a tourist draw in the aftermath of a new peace accord.

Trump has Forged Important Alliances

The best part about Trump’s idea is that he has the endorsement of powerful people. A full panel of experts will likely convene to coordinate the redevelopment of the war-torn region.

If Trump pulls it off, it will be a miracle of modern times. Above all, the challenge lies in developing a sustainable framework for government.

Lest we not forget, no government in the history of the species has proved sustainable. However, plenty have lasted 200-300+ years.

That’s better than nothing.

Gaza Will Retain Its Identity and Culture

Before radical leftists get up in arms about the plan, consider Trump’s promise to allow Gaza residents to remain in place. Solely those who are members of Hamas will be forced to leave the strip.

This way, Gaza retains its culture while transitioning to peace.

If peace proves sustainable, tourism will inevitably follow. Visitors to Gaza would spend money at newly-built hotels, restaurants, and other attractions.

As Trump previously stated, the area would be similar to the Riviera, taking shape as an irresistible waterfront property.

But really, what matters most when it comes to Gaza?

If Trump builds it, they will come. That’s it. That’s what Gaza residents and visitors really want.

Development.

One need not look further than Trump’s enormously successful development projects in New York as proof of his success.

Let’s hope the people of Gaza welcome regional developers with open arms. If so, the rebuilding of Gaza will cement Trump’ legacy as the greatest president in the history of the United States.