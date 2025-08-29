Unhinged Karen Bass Wants ICE Agents Doxxed

Since President Trump’s return to the Oval Office, he’s kept his core campaign promise of doing away with illegal immigration. This doesn’t just mean closing the southern border and enforcing laws on the books.

It also looks like removing illegal aliens who remain in the United States. Since January, there’s been a documented decline of 1.6 million criminal migrants. Some are being picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, while others have opted to self deport.

Democrats are furious about this. Every single illegal alien who leaves the United States is one less vote that leftists can steal in elections. It’s why they’ve fought so hard for a “pathway to citizenship” for criminal invaders.

Nonetheless, President Trump has been clear that he’ll continue having ICE remove people who broke into our country. Therefore, Democrats are trying to target not just the president himself (via the court system), but also ICE agents.

Over the past several months, these agents have been subjected to increasing levels of violence from radical left wing rioters. Many were arrested for physically striking agents or throwing dangerous objects at them.

Now, Karen Bass, the mayor of Los Angeles, California, is rallying for ICE agents to be doxxed. This isn’t just unacceptable, it’s also criminal.

They’re Getting More Desperate With Each Passing Day

During an appearance on MSNBC, Bass stated Los Angeles’ “rapid response network” should be used to dox the real time locations of ICE agents. According to the leftist mayor, “letting everyone know” where these agents are is a great way to “push back” against them.

Bass knew exactly what she was doing while saying this. Some of the most violent, anti ICE riots have taken place in none other than Los Angeles. In this city, decorated law enforcement members are continuously subjected to being hit with objects by deranged protesters.

Suffice it to say, doxxing ICE agents poses a very real threat to their physical safety. Then again, that’s why Bass suggested it.

Like many other Democrats, the Los Angeles mayor doesn’t believe illegal aliens should have to follow the law. She’s desperate to keep these migrants in America because without them, her party will continue losing votes and power.

Interfering With Law Enforcement is a Crime

Bass’ mention of a “rapid response network” is not a coincidence. Along with doxxing ICE, she wants the residents of Los Angeles to make it harder for these agents to do their jobs.

While sitting down with MSNBC, the left wing mayor spoke about members of the community “gathering” and making ICE agents “back away.”

Yet, their very presence in Los Angeles is because there’s a job to be done. That job involves removing people who are illegally in America. It doesn’t change simply because Bass or her constituents don’t like it.

Across social media, the Los Angeles mayor is getting a lot of well deserved pushback. There’ve even been calls for her to face legal action over urging other people to interfere with ICE agents doing their jobs.

Unfortunately, Bass is not alone in this. Many other left wing leaders across the nation are trying to protect illegal aliens. Democrats, time and time again, favor foreign invaders over real Americans who have a right to feel safe in our own country.

They Want ICE Agents to Be Afraid

Make no mistake about it: the left wing is working across the board to make this country wholly unsafe for ICE to enforce immigration laws.

On social media, viral video footage has shown protesters banging pots and pans together outside of hotels housing ICE agents. The clear purpose here is making it impossible for these law enforcement members to sleep when they’re not on the job.

Other demonstrations show rioters in left wing communities descending on ICE and screaming at them to “get out of our city.” With Bass’ latest incitement and call to doxx agents, it’s only a matter of time before what we’re seeing escalates.

Democrats Aren’t Going to Win This One

The increasing hostility against ICE is being manufactured with one goal: to make President Trump eventually order these agents to stand down.

That’s exactly what Democrats want to happen because they have a lot to gain from it politically. However, the president’s made clear that neither he nor ICE will be changing course.

In the years ahead, we’ll continue to see more illegal aliens deported accordingly. Individuals who commit crimes in the name of intimidating or obstructing ICE are going to face subsequent legal ramifications.

As we speak, Democrats have never been more frantic to stop President Trump. They know that putting an end to illegal immigration means better jobs, higher wages, and less crime across communities.

These changes will be defining factors that prompt voters to keep supporting Trump endorsed candidates while voting even more leftists out of power, one by one.