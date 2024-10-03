The taxpayer-funded Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the U.S. has run out of funds. What were they paying for with our hard-earned dollars, you knight ask? The North Atlantic Fellow Organization (NAFO) bot operation is a failed CIA project, and a supposed nonprofit currently being investigated. The NAFO bot operation was meant to influence opinion on American politics, elections, and even proxy wars in Ukraine. The bot was supposed to convince Americans on social media that the war in Ukraine had wide support. The project, led by Adam Kinzinger, used memes and other social media tactics to try to curry favor with Americans. What’s odd is that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry celebrated NAFO on Twitter for waging a “fierce fight” against Russia’s own social media campaign trying to show the idiocy of the war with Ukraine.

NAFO is already suspected of collaborating with foreign interests to propagandize a war in Ukraine, but it gets worse. NAFO is also a suspect in a Trump assassination attempt.

U.S. Officials Bidding for Foreign Interests

Democratic Representative Adam Kinzinger even tweeted that he was “self-declaring as a proud member of #NAFO,” and that “The #fellas shall prevail.” He then removed his social profile. How are elected U.S. officials bidding for foreign interests at all?

NAFO seems to have some shady dealings, at best, and engaging in outright treason if facts are proven in a real investigation.

NAFO Member May Have Attempted Trump Assassination

And here’s where it gets interesting, as it always does when you follow these alphabet agencies down their convoluted rabbit holes of tyranny, lack of transparency, and corruption.

First, Adam Kinzinger carried a gun to the Capitol on January 6. He also told his wife and staff to stay home. What did he know about that day?

And why are two NAFO members suspect in recent events around the Ukraine war and Trump’s assassination attempt(s).

Possible shooter, Ryan Routh was sending soldiers to Ukraine and Taiwan, and looking for recruits. Routh was also filmed in a pro-Ukraine war campaign commercial. His Facebook page has been completely scrubbed. Why?



In May of 2024, Routh uploaded a letter from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the same ministry that Kinzinger was cozy with, and it’s clear he was in combat, fighting for Ukraine when the letter is translated.

Routh was Referred to Homeland Security But Still on Front Lines of Ukraine War

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Homeland Security Investigations Executive Associate Director Chief Katrina W. Berger admitted that Routh was flagged as suspicious by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) last year when he returned to the U.S. from Ukraine and was referred to Homeland Security as a suspect. But then he’s sending Ukraine front-line requests for soldiers? Sounds squeaky clean. Routh wasn’t suspicious enough to investigate, apparently.

Routh was a mercenary and part of the Ukrainian Foreign Legion, and looking for help on the front lines while living in North Carolina. It’s possible that this single man was in a three-way free-for-all with the CIA, the U.S. military-industrial complex, and the Deep State, with actors like Adam Kinzinger also implicated. Since the CIA had its own NAFO bot operation championed by Kinzinger, it’s not a far stretch to imagine that the CIA also used Routh to attempt an assassination against Trump, and to work on their behalf to continue the Deep State proxy war.

Curios Evidence

Letter from Second Assassin Just Now Turning Up

Since the FBI, CIA, and Deep State have done nothing to truly investigate the assassination attempt, its curious that all evidence around Kinzinger’s promotion of the Ukraine war and Routh’s social media profiles have both been scrubbed. Are they removing evidence? And is this why Florida Representative DeSantis tried to keep the investigation in Florida ? It’s also odd that talk of a second assassination attempt on Trump was squashed quickly on social media, and that the suspect armed with a rifle left a letter detailing that he was indeed trying to kill Trump, but it’s just now making its rounds on social media. Is this part of a second assassination attempt or another cover up by the CIA and FBI?

The Puzzle Pieces Come Together

NAFO is More Than Corrupt and So is the Biden-Harris Machine backing Them Through the CIA

It’s clear the CIA is corrupt, NAFO is corrupt, and Ukraine is a scam, but now it gets deeper since these organizations under Biden-Harris rule are trying to kill the one man who might actually stop a war between Ukraine and Russia and stop the endless free money to foreign proxy wars. The war has already cost U.S. taxpayers billions, cost lives, ruined U.S.-foreign diplomatic relations, and has funneled ungodly amounts of cash through the Biden-Harris backroom deal doors. Why would NAFO ever want to annihilate Trump?