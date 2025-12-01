Have you heard about Arctic Frost?

Probably not.

There’s a reason for that: the legacy media is trying to distract you from this brewing scandal.

“Biden’s Arctic Frost spying operation on Republican legislators, organizations, and private individuals makes Watergate look like small potatoes.” - Mike Lee

You have to surf your way over to X and the fringes of the internet to learn a semblance of the truth. It’s all summarized below.

The Inside Scoop on Arctic Frost

Arctic Frost is quickly becoming the most significant story of corruption concealed by the mainstream media. The talking heads on TV are sweeping the story under the rug as it exposes the FBI’s malicious investigation of Republican lawmakers.

Some have gone as far as describing the FBI’s deep dive into Republican leaders as unconstitutional.

Why is the scandal referred to as “Arctic Frost”?

The catchy code name references the FBI’s investigation into the supposed Trump campaign plan to use fake electors after losing to Biden. The 2020 investigation into the President made it appear that those faux electors would become members of the House of Representatives to certify Trump’s victory.

Here we are in 2025 and the truth about the smear campaign is finally seeing the day of light. However, it took alternative media on the internet to publicize the FBI’s wrongdoing.

Continue digging into Arctic Frost and you’ll find this Biden-era operation went beyond Trump. It appears the smear campaign targeted the entirety of the Republican Party within the beltway.

The Biden administration wanted nothing less than the total destruction of the conservative movement.

Is Arctic Frost worse than Watergate?

Mike Lee believes so.

Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO) does too. The Missouri Republican insists Arctic Frost is 100 times worse than the Nixon-era scandal.

Mike Lee is Pushing for Media Transparency

Lee, Schmitt, and Trump alike are all asking the same question: why isn’t the mainstream media covering Arctic Frost?

You’d have to have CNN on the entirety of the day to hear even a single mention of the brewing scandal. Other large news outlets are also ignoring the story, hoping it doesn’t gain traction and goes away.

In all likelihood, the upcoming mayoral and gubernatorial elections will crowd out the Arctic Frost story. Mike Lee wants to prevent that outcome.

Rest assured, Lee will use his platform to push Arctic Frost back into the spotlight.

Lee wants the Washington Post, New York Times, CNN, and other legacy media outlets to at least mention the story, ideally “above the fold”.

Lee also points out that the news websites of NBC, CBS, and ABC have been curiously silent on the scandal. At this point, it’s clear that the mainstream media is conspiring against Trump and America’s conservative leaders.

Why Arctic Frost Matters

Skim through Mike Lee’s X account and you’ll feel as though he is living in a completely different world than the mainstream media.

Lee, Trump, and other Republicans highlight how Special Counsel Jack Smith and his compadres issued nearly 200 subpoenas.

The purpose of those subpoenas?

Smith was searching for reasons to halt Trump’s presidential campaign.

Lee is living in reality while the legacy media is ignoring it. It’s almost as if the mainstream media occupies a completely different dimension or parallel universe.

Continue digging into the story and you’ll find the subpoenas referenced above sought information about communications with mainstream media outlets and federal legislators. Even communications with White House advisors such as Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller were sought.

Wait, it gets even juicier.

The subpoenas also sought statistical data including relevant analysis pertaining to those who donated political campaign contributions to Trump. Even fundraising efforts were targeted.

The scope of the subpoenas extends all the way to broad financial information relevant to politically conservative entities and individuals.

Are we living in George Orwell’s 1984?

It certainly feels like it.

The Media is Protecting the Political Left

What’s the motive for burying the Arctic Freeze scandal?

To protect Democrats from even the slightest bit of scrutiny.

If the legacy media were honest, it would admit Jack Smith and former President Biden engaged in vicious lawfare against Trump.

The Dems wielded the power of the State against Teflon Don and still lost. It will go down as the biggest bungle in the history of American politics.

The fact that Donald Trump resurrected his political career against all odds is a testament to his populism. Trump is the second and likely the last President to serve two non-consecutive terms.

The Don’s resilience is a testament to his patriotic determination.

Justice Must be Served

An apology for Arctic Frost will not suffice. Nor will a mainstream media admission that it buried the story.

Special Counsel Jack Smith should be put on trial. Everyone complicit in the Arctic Frost scandal should be spotlighted.

Those traitors to America must be banished from the beltway for good.

If Trump doesn’t drain the swamp, no one will. It’s an act of heroism that our great grandchildren will read about in their history books 100 years from now.