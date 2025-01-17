The DNC’s policies have created economic havoc, making life difficult for the US population. One area that has hit many American consumers and companies has been health insurance, as the soaring premiums have trounced the average inflation rate. Biden’s reported economic recovery is absolute fiction, as many Americans have continued to struggle with soaring healthcare costs.



The implementation of Obamacare has been a regulatory disaster, resulting in higher premiums and chaos. Unfortunately, opposing politicians have had trouble undoing the damage imposed by Obamacare. This environment has harmed US families, made things difficult for companies, and discouraged innovation and entrepreneurship.

Libertarian politicians and any other Republicans with an ounce of common sense need to fight to gut our healthcare system, undo the damage from Obamacare, and introduce a truly free market solution. These efforts will put downward pressure on health insurance premiums. 2025 is an excellent time to finally show the US healthcare system how a free market operates.

Mike Lee Fights Against Soaring Healthcare Costs

The US healthcare system has been a trainwreck for decades, and not many politicians have fought against systematic corruption. However, the situation has become much harder to ignore now.



Mike Lee recently shared a post showing how health insurance premiums have skyrocketed in the past few decades. While things have been good for health insurance companies, consumers and companies have struggled in this anti-free market environment.



The largest driver of this increase is very obvious, yet most established Republican politicians have been unwilling to do anything about it. Mike Lee has been consistently pushing for common sense free market solutions, which give employees more freedom to choose affordable plans from the open market. Mike Lee has been very vocal about some of the changes that need to take place, including the ability for employees to choose their plans on the open market.

“If you allow the worker to get pretax dollars, get non-tax dollars, and allow the worker to purchase his or her own health insurance on the open market rather than having the tax benefit following the employer, that’s a big step in that direction in and of itself.”

Lee has also worked with other politicians like Rand Paul and Ted Cruz to fight back against Obamacare in the past decade.



The best solution for many Americans is to choose a plan on a truly free market instead of being forced to access an overpriced government market that is littered with government bureaucracy. If the government could fix healthcare it would have done so already. Instead, they have just made everything much more expensive. More libertarian-minded politicians like Mike Lee are better positioned to make this change happen.

Weaknesses in the United States

The issues in the United States are very unique for a developed country. Why are other developed countries in much better shape?



The United States healthcare system has an extremely weak foundation, and it should have been obvious that the government’s rollout of Obamacare would be a disaster in terms of costs and quality. Average premiums under Obamacare were extremely unattractive for individuals, and insurance premiums continued to remain unacceptably high under Biden’s presidency.



Many people claim that the higher costs of the US healthcare system are a product of the country’s superior innovation. However, the United States is by no means the most innovative healthcare market in the world, although it is a top player. The higher costs of US healthcare are more closely related to government interference in the market, which produces unnecessary regulations and favors select giants. Consequently, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies have been able to artificially raise prices.



The United States ranks behind many countries in Europe in its healthcare innovation. Even individuals who live in Switzerland, which has the most expensive healthcare costs in Europe, can typically access cheaper health insurance premiums in this country even though healthcare is expensive in this country.

Obamacare is an extremely inefficient program, which engages in many types of wasteful spending practices. Obamacare became notorious for its vague $12.5 billion fund, which was used for purposes like massage therapy and calming techniques. Wasteful government practices like these highlight how we need organizations like DOGE to cut wasteful spending in the government.

Most importantly, the foundation of the US healthcare system was already extremely weak, as it highly favors industry giants, creating a higher-cost environment. Rolling out a plan like Obamacare on top of this was a sure recipe for disaster. The massive consolidation of insurers and healthcare practitioners has resulted in a corrupt and high-cost environment, which can only be reconciled with free market solutions.

No Free Market: The Worst of Both Worlds

Many US politicians opposed Obamacare because of the state’s excessive involvement in healthcare. However, they have failed to create a true free market system. We need more resilient politicians like Mike Lee to truly bring out the power of the free market and crush the Obamacare-fueled damage.

The United States healthcare system offers the worst of both worlds. The costs are extremely high, and the alleged quality and innovation benefits are nothing to write home about. Longer wait times have even become more common in the United States.

Lee has noted that the Biden administration's inflation has also had a nasty impact on health insurance premiums. Biden bragged about how inflation was declining during his term, but many Americans have continued to feel these shocks, particularly in areas like healthcare and food costs.



Government intervention has destroyed the quality of US healthcare. Excessive regulations have made it difficult for health insurance companies to provide true, free-market solutions for consumers. Companies have been able to take advantage of the government’s excessive involvement in this industry by hiking up prices.

Obamacare was such a disaster that many uninsured people had to pay penalties for not having coverage. Obamacare was a massive trojan horse that promised accessible healthcare, and only ended up driving up premiums and even fining people who failed to comply due to the illogical pricing structure.

Some companies were even fined under Obamacare for choosing to cover healthcare expenses on their own, instead of complying with the tedious requirements of Obamacare.

Hidden Inflation and Unnecessary Burden on Companies

The failure of Obamacare and other government health initiatives has had terrible knock-on effects on the population.

As inflation continues to burden American consumers, many people may be reluctant to leave their jobs due to the high cost of health insurance premiums. This phenomenon may force many people who would have otherwise innovated and created a start-up company to stay with another company due to the extra layer of security.



Smaller businesses now have to continue to struggle with higher healthcare costs when they create employee-sponsored plans. In many ways, Obamacare has created an extreme form of corporate favoritism, in which health insurance companies benefit at the expense of small businesses. Small businesses should not have to carry this burden.

The US healthcare system is very nuanced and corrupt, and it is hard to solely blame insurers when hospitals and pharmaceuticals also collude with the government to make things much worse. The only common sense solution is a free market solution, which would put downward pressure on the cost of drugs, treatments, and other healthcare costs, which in turn could create an environment with lower health insurance premiums. The healthcare market could heal itself if the government stops interfering and providing favors to healthcare giants.



Luckily, Americans may have more options in the coming years, as politicians like Rand Paul and Mike Lee fight to push back against Obamacare.

Moreover, politicians like RFK Jr. will also be able to address the other elephant in the room and expose why so many Americans are unhealthy. The combination of free-market healthcare solutions and increased health awareness could provide much-needed relief for US healthcare, which is currently in shambles.